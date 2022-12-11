Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Pistons Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons.

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means he will more than likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) probable for Sunday."

The former Kentucky star has had a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season.

He is averaging 27.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest in 22 games (on 59.3% shooting from the field).

In his last game on Friday night, the eight-time NBA All-Star had 31 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes.

However, the Lakers lost in overtime to the Philadelphia 76ers (133-122).

Coming into Sunday, the Lakers are 10-15 in their first 25 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

That being said, the west has been tight, so the Lakers are fortunately only 3.5 games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth seed.

If the Lakers can stay healthy, they should be in contention for a top-ten seed.

As for the Pistons, they come into the night as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-21 record in 28 games.

They have the most losses in the entire NBA and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

At home, the Pistons are 4-8, while the Lakers are 4-9 on the road.