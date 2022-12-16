Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in California.

For the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, which means that he will likely be in the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) listed probable for Friday."

Davis is in the middle of a fantastic season and comes into the night averaging 28.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest in 24 games.

He is also shooting 59.3% from the field.

The Lakers are coming off a 122-118 loss to the Boston Celtics in overtime on Tuesday, but Davis had a phenomenal game putting up 37 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 46 minutes of playing time.

Right now, they are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with an 11-16 record in 27 games.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 5-5, and at home, they are 6-7 in 13 games.

Going up against the Nuggets won't be easy because they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 17-10 record in 27 games.

They are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 9-7 in 16 games played on the road.

That being said, the Lakers beat the Nuggets (at home) 121-110 in October.

Davis had 23 points, 15 rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes, while Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 14 rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes.