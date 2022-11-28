Skip to main content

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in California. 

For the game, they could be without one of their two best players as Anthony Davis is listed as questionable

However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Nov. 26 that Davis will likely return to the lineup on Monday (he missed Saturday's win over the San Antonio Spurs in Texas). 

McMenamin: "Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is expected to return to the lineup Monday vs. the Pacers, sources told ESPN."

The former Kentucky star is averaging 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. 

He is also one of the best defenders in the league and is averaging 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest. 

Over his last five games, he has been outstanding, as he has scored at least 25 points and grabbed at least 15 rebounds. 

The Lakers come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA (7-11), which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Yet, they have played much better as of late, going 5-1 in their last six games and winning each of their previous two games.

On the road, they are 2-6 in eight games, while at home in Los Angeles, they are 5-5 in ten games. 

The Pacers are 11-8 through the first 19 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have a 4-4 record in eight games away from Indianapolis.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_19488176_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17783912_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks "Plan To Sign" 4x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19502403_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Pacers-Lakers Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17902742_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Magic-Nets Game On Monday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19516638_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers' Ivica Zubac Makes History On Sunday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19511739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19515397_168388303_lowres
News

How Did Steph Curry Get A Technical Foul For This?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19338017_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's No-Look Pass To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18290906_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar