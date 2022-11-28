Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in California.

For the game, they could be without one of their two best players as Anthony Davis is listed as questionable.

However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Nov. 26 that Davis will likely return to the lineup on Monday (he missed Saturday's win over the San Antonio Spurs in Texas).

McMenamin: "Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) is expected to return to the lineup Monday vs. the Pacers, sources told ESPN."

The former Kentucky star is averaging 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

He is also one of the best defenders in the league and is averaging 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per contest.

Over his last five games, he has been outstanding, as he has scored at least 25 points and grabbed at least 15 rebounds.

The Lakers come into the night as one of the worst teams in the NBA (7-11), which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

Yet, they have played much better as of late, going 5-1 in their last six games and winning each of their previous two games.

On the road, they are 2-6 in eight games, while at home in Los Angeles, they are 5-5 in ten games.

The Pacers are 11-8 through the first 19 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, they have a 4-4 record in eight games away from Indianapolis.