BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Remainder Of Nuggets-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles.
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in California. 

During the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis injured his ankle.  

According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, Davis has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's contest. 

Trudell tweeted: "Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to a right foot injury."

He finished his night with ten points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 17 minutes of playing time. 

In addition, he shot 4/7 from the field. 