Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status For Spurs-Lakers Game

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the San Antonio Spurs in California.

For the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis is officially listed as questionable.

Via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet: "Anthony Davis is questionable to play tonight. It’s the first time he hasn’t been ruled out ahead of the game since he hurt his foot on Dec. 16."

Davis has missed the last 20 games, but ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Tuesday night that Davis would return for Wednesday's game.

McMenamin: "L.A. Lakers star big man Anthony Davis will return to the lineup Wednesday vs. SAS, barring any setback during his pregame warmup, league sources told ESPN. He will be back in the lineup 5 1/2 weeks after suffering a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot"

The Lakers had a 12-16 record in 28 games before Davis went down with the injury.

Right now, they are 22-26 in 48 games, so they have gone 10-10 in the 20 games they have played out without their star forward.

They are the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 5-5 in their last ten games.

That said, the west has been extremely tight, and the Lakers are only 2.5 games out of the sixth seed.

Davis had been playing some of the best basketball of his career before getting hurt and has averages of 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest in 25 games.