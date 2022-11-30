Skip to main content

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers.

For the game, Anthony Davis is listed on the injury report as probable, so more than likely; he will be in the starting lineup. 

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (calf) probable for Wednesday."

Davis missed Saturday's win over the San Antonio Spurs but returned to play the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

They lost 116-115, but Davis had an incredible game putting up 25 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks. 

Over his last six games, he has scored at least 25 points and grabbed at least 13 rebounds. 

The Lakers will need him to continue playing like a superstar in order to save their season. 

They enter Wednesday’s game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 7-12 record in their first 19 games.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and are 5-6 in the 11 games they have hosted in Los Angeles.

Davis is in his fourth season with the organization, and the former first-overall pick is averaging 26.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest.

As for the Trail Blazers, this will be the second night of a back-to-back (they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 118-112 on Tuesday evening). 

Coming into the night, they have an 11-10 record in their first 21 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 7-5 in the 12 games they have played on the road outside of Oregon. 

