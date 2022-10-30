Anthony Davis' Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in California, but they could be without one of their best players.

For the game, Anthony Davis has been listed as questionable (back) as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (back) questionable for Sunday."

Davis missed their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday evening.

So far on the season, the former Kentucky star is averaging 24.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest in the four games he has played.

The Lakers are 0-5, so they are still looking for their first win of the new season.

Shockingly, they are the only team without a win so far.

The roster has LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Davis so it's not like they don't have any talent.

In addition to the Timberwolves, their other four losses came against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Nuggets.

Last season, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 33-49 record, so they missed the NBA Playoff and play-in tournament.

The way they are playing to start the new season looks like nothing like a playoff team (once again).

As for the Nuggets, they come into the night with a 4-2 record in their first six contests of the season.

They are led by All-Star forward Nikola Jokic, who has won the NBA's MVP Award in each of the last two seasons.

Last year, they dealt with injuries but still made the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed in the Western Conference (they lost in the first round to the Warriors).

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.