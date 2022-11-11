Skip to main content
Anthony Davis' Updated Status For Kings-Lakers Game

Anthony Davis has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Sacramento Kings, but for the game they could be without eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis.   

The former Kentucky star has been downgraded from probable to questionable for the contest.

He had been probable with a back injury, but is now questionable due to a non-COVID illness.   

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (illness) now questionable Friday."

The NBA Champion is currently averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest.

Coming into the night, the Lakers have been a disaster to start the season.

They started out the season 0-5 but rebounded with a two-game winning streak (beating the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans).

However, they are once again in a slump and have lost four straight games.

They are currently the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 2-9 record in their first 11 games of the season.

LeBron James has already been ruled out for the game, so the status of Davis will be extra crucial on Friday night.

In 2020, they won the NBA Championship, but in 2021 they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, and in 2022 they missed the playoffs and play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Kings come into the night with a 4-6 record in their first ten games of the season.

They had started out the season 0-4 but have suddenly won four of their last six games and appear to be trending upwards. 

