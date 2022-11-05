Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards And Rudy Gobert's Finalized Status For Bucks-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert will both be available for Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
On Friday night, Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at the Target Center, and for the game they will have two of their best players available.   

Via Dane Moore of Blue Wire: "Chris Finch said Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are IN tonight" 

Edwards and Gobert are two of the best players in the NBA, so this is big news that they will have them available going up against the Bucks.  

The Bucks are currently a perfect 7-0 to start the season. 

They have wins over the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons (twice). 

Edwards comes into the game averaging 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Gobert is averaging 13.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest.

The Timberwolves traded for Gobert over the offseason (he had previously spent his entire NBA career with the Utah Jazz). 

Therefore, they are still getting acclimated to having him in the starting lineup. 

Currently, the Timberwolves are 4-4 in their first eight games of the season and 3-2 in five games at Target Center. 

The roster is one of the most talented in the league because in addition to Gobert and Edwards, they have D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. 

Once they figure it out, they have the potential to be a contender in the Western Conference. 

Last season (without Gobert), they went 46-36 and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

Going up against the Bucks will be a good test because they are the best team in the NBA right now. 

