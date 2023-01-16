Anthony Edwards And Rudy Gobert's Final Injury Status For Monday's Game

Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards have both been upgraded to available.

On Monday afternoon, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Utah Jazz at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, they will have two of their best players in the starting lineup, as Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards have both been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) listed available to play Monday."

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (groin) available to play Monday."

Edwards is averaging 23.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 44 games.

The former UGA star is also shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.

Meanwhile, Gobert is in his first season with the franchise and has averages of 13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest in 38 games.

The Timberwolves come into the day with a 22-22 record in 44 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Timberwolves have a 14-9 record in 23 games hosted at the Target Center.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (when they still had Jimmy Butler on the roster).

As for the Jazz, they are 22-24 in 46 games, which has them tied for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 3-7, and they are 8-16 in 24 games on the road away from Salt Lake City.