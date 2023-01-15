BREAKING: Anthony Edwards' Final Injury Status For Cavs-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, they will have one of their best players available, as Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) listed available to play Saturday."

The former first-overall pick is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 43 games.

He is coming off an impressive game where he put up 31 points on 12/24 shooting from the field (the Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 121-116 on Friday night at home).

They come into the night with the Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference and have a 21-22 record in 43 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5 and are 13-9 in the 22 games they have hosted at the Target Center.

Last season, the Timberwolves made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Edwards is in his third year and is already one of the top shooting guards in the league.

In November, the Timberwolves beat the Cavs 129-124 (in Ohio), and Edwards had ten points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the third seed in the Eastern Conference and have a 27-16 record in 43 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 9-12 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from Ohio.

The franchise has yet to make the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season.