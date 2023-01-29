BREAKING: Anthony Edwards' Final Injury Status For Kings-Timberwolves Game

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Wolves will start Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Anderson, Gobert on Saturday."

Edwards comes into the night with impressive averages of 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 51 games.

He is also shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.

The Timberwolves enter the matchup with a 26-25 record in 51 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, the Timberwolves have been excellent with a 17-10 record in 27 games.

The Western Conference has been close, so they are only one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers (who are tied for the fourth seed).

Last season, Edwards helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

As for the Kings, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 27-20 record in 47 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and a solid 11-9 in 20 games on the road.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2006, but the drought appears likely to end in 2023.