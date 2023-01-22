BREAKING: Anthony Edwards' Final Injury Status For Rockets-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Houston Rockets at the Target Center.

For the game, they will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as Anthony Edwards has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) listed available to play Saturday."

The former UGA star is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 47 games.

In addition, Edwards is shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range.

The Timberwolves enter the matchup with the Rockets tied with the Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They have a 23-24 record in 47 games and are 7-3 in their last ten.

At home, the Timberwolves have been good, going 15-10 in the 25 games they have hosted at the Target Center.

Last season, Edwards helped the franchise make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

Even though it's just his third season in the NBA, the 2020 first overall pick is among the top shooting guards in the league.

Meanwhile, the Rockets enter the evening as the 15th seed (last place) in the Western Conference.

They are 10-35 in 45 games and in the middle of a 12-game losing streak (the longest streak in the NBA).

On the road, the Rockets have a 4-20 record in the 24 games they have played away from Houston, Texas.

Earlier this month, the Timberwolves beat the Rockets 104-96 (in Houston, Texas).