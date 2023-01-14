Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Cavs-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Target Center in Minnesota.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Anthony Edwards is questionable due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable Saturday."

The 2020 first-overall pick comes into the night with averages of 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 43 games.

At just 21 years old, he is already one of the top shooting guards in the league and helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs last season (for the first time since 2018).

In their most recent game, the former UGA star had 31 points, and the Timberwolves beat the Phoenix Suns 121-116 on Friday night.

They are 21-22 in 43 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

At home, the Timberwolves are 13-9 in the 22 games they have hosted at the Target Center, and they are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

Meanwhile, the Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.

However, they are just 9-12 in the 21 games they have played on the road away from Ohio (18-4 at home).

The two teams faced in November, and the Timberwolves on 129-124 (in Ohio).

D'Angelo Russell had 30 points and 11 assists, while Edwards put up ten points, seven rebounds and one assist.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 51 points.