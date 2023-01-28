Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Kings-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Sacramento Kings at the Target Center.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game, as Anthony Edwards has been listed as questionable due to a wrist injury.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (wrist) questionable Saturday."

The former UGA star is in the middle of an outstanding season with averages of 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 51 games.

He is also shooting 45.9% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.

In just his third season in the league, Edwards is already among the top shooting guards.

It's possible that he could make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, and if not this season, then more than likely very soon.

Last season, the 2020 first-overall pick helped lead the Timberwolves to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Right now, the team is 26-25 in 51 games, which has them tied with the Golden State Warriors for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

The Timberwolves have been excellent at home, with a 17-10 record in 27 games hosted at the Target Center.

As for the Kings, they are the third seed in the west with a 27-20 record in 47 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and have gone an impressive 11-9 in the 20 games they have played on the road away from Sacramento, California.