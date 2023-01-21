Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Rockets-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Houston Rockets at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the contest, as Anthony Edwards is questionable due to a hip injury.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Saturday."

The former first-overall pick is in the middle of a good season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field.

He is in his third season in the NBA and has established himself as one of the top shooting guards in the league.

Last season, Edwards helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Right now, the Timberwolves are 23-24 in 47 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 15-10 in the 25 games they have hosted at the Target Center.

As for the Rockets, they come into the matchup 15th seed in the west (last place) with a 10-35 record in 45 games.

They are in the middle of a 12-game losing streak (the longest in the league) and 4-20 in the 24 games they have played on the road outside of Houston, Texas.

Earlier this month, the Timberwolves beat the Rockets (on the road in Texas) 104-96.

D'Angelo Russell led the way with 22 points, three rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes of playing time.