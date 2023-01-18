Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Timberwolves-Nuggets Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Wednesday."

The former first-overall pick is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 23.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 45 games.

He is also shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range.

The Timberwolves come into the night playing well, as they have won six out of their last eight games.

They are tied with the Utah Jazz for the eighth seed in the Western Conference and have a 22-23 record in 45 games this season.

Over the last ten, they have gone 6-4, and they are 8-13 in 21 games on the road away from the Target Center in Minnesota.

Last season, Edwards helped the franchise make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018 (when they still had Jimmy Butler on the roster).

As for the Nuggets, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 31-13 record in 44 games.

They are 9-1 in their last ten games and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

At home, the Nuggets have been sensational, with a 20-3 record in 23 games hosted in Denver.

Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.