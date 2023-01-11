Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pistons Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons.

On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game, as Anthony Edwards is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Wednesday."

The former first-overall pick is in the middle of a solid season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest in 41 games.

He is also shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range.

In just his third season in the NBA, he is already one of the top shooting guards, and last season he helped the Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Right now, they are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the eighth seed in the Western Conference and have a 20-21 record in 41 games.

The Timberwolves are 4-6 in their last ten games but are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

With how close the west has been, they are only 2.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed.

As for the Pistons, they are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-33 record in 44 games (which is the most losses in the entire NBA).

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and have gone 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Pistons are 5-14 in the 19 games they have hosted in Detroit, Michigan.