Anthony Edwards' Injury Status For Timberwolves-Rockets Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Texas to face off with the Houston Rockets.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the contest, as Anthony Edwards has been listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Sunday."

The former first-overall pick comes into the night with averages of 23.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 40 games.

He is also shooting 46.0% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range.

The Timberwolves enter the matchup in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

They are 19-21 in 40 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they are 4-6, and they have gone 7-12 in 19 games on the road away from the Target Center.

In November, the Timberwolves beat the Rockets 129-117 (at home), and Edwards had 19 points, two rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes of playing time.

As for the Rockets, they come into the night with a 10-29 record in 39 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the west (last place).

They are in the middle of a six-game losing streak and are 1-9 in their last ten games.

At home, the Rockets have a 6-13 record in the 19 games they have hosted in Houston, Texas.

Last season, the Timberwolves lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, while the Rockets missed the postseason.