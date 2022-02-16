Anthony Edwards Injury Status In Hornets-Timberowlves Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves will not have their star shooting guard for the reminder of Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets in Minnesota (see tweet below from the team).

The 2020 first overall pick out of Georgia exited the game with an ankle injury, and the Timberwolves have announced that the diagnosis was a right ankle sprain and he will not return.

The Timberwolves came into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 30-27 record in 57 games.

They won their last game in Indianapolis against the Pacers on Sunday afternoon, and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

As for the Hornets, they came into the game as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-29 record in 58 games.

LaMelo Ball was the third overall pick in the same draft that Edwards went first.

