Anthony Edwards' Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game

Anthony Edwards is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat in Florida.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report, but he is probable.    

Anthony Edwards, who played in Friday's loss against the Orlando Magic, is on the injury report due to a knee injury.   

However, since he is probable, he will likely play.   

The status of Edwards for the game against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Prior to the Timberwolves loss against the Magic, they had been on a six-game winning streak.  

They are still an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 38-30 in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.  

