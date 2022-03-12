Anthony Edwards' Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game
Anthony Edwards is listed as probable for Saturday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat in Florida.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Florida to take on the Miami Heat, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report, but he is probable.
Anthony Edwards, who played in Friday's loss against the Orlando Magic, is on the injury report due to a knee injury.
However, since he is probable, he will likely play.
The status of Edwards for the game against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Prior to the Timberwolves loss against the Magic, they had been on a six-game winning streak.
They are still an impressive 7-3 in their last ten games overall, and 38-30 in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.