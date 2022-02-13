Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards' Status For Timberwolves-Pacers Game

Anthony Edwards' Status For Timberwolves-Pacers Game

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers.

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Indiana Pacers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.  

2020 first overall pick Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable with a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 29-27 record in 56 games played this season. 

They have lost their last two games, but are 6-4 in their last ten games overall. 

As for the Pacers, they have struggled this season and are currently the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-38 record in 57 games played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17284180_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards' Status For Timberwolves-Pacers Game

48 seconds ago
USATSI_17530725_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost Their 11th Straight Game

7 minutes ago
USATSI_17481207_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Big Night

13 minutes ago
USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kristaps Porzingis Tweeted After Getting Traded

21 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Brother Seth Getting Traded To The Nets

22 minutes ago
USATSI_17225718_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before Saturday's Game

40 minutes ago
USATSI_16290986_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ben Simmons Commented On The Brooklyn Nets Instagram Post

46 minutes ago
USATSI_15879484_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said About The James Harden Trade

47 minutes ago
USATSI_16018379_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Knicks Should Sign This Former All-Star Point Guard

49 minutes ago