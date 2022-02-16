Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards' Status For Raptors-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, but could be without one of their best players for the game.   

2020 first overall pick Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Edwards left the game on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets with the ankle injury, and he did not return. 

The Timberwolves beat the Hornets 126-120.

They are currently 31-27 on the season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. 

In their last ten games they are 7-3.

As for the Raptors, they come into the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-25 record. 

In their last ten games they are 8-2. 

