Anthony Edwards Status For Timberwolves-Bulls Game

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable for Thursday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Illinois to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.    

2020 first overall pick Anthony Edwards is listed at questionable with a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.    

The Timberwolves come into the game at 29-26 on the season, and currently occupy the seventh seed in the Western Conference.  

They had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, but have still won seven out of their last ten games. 

As for the Bulls, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record in 55 games played.  

