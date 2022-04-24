Anthony Edwards Injury Status In Game 4 Of Grizzlies-Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards left Game 4 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies with a leg injury.

However, the former first overall pick has returned to the game.

The Timberwolves trail the series 2-1 after losing Games 2 and 3.

They won the first game of the series on the road, but then lost the second game on the road and their first at home.

In Game 3, they blew two different 20+ points leads, and the Grizzlies had one of the best comebacks of the season.

This season, the Grizzlies finished as the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves were the seventh seed.

The Grizzlies made the NBA Playoffs last season, but lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz.

As for the Timberwolves, this is their first time in the playoffs since 2018.

