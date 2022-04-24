Anthony Edwards Injury Status In Game 4 Of Grizzlies-Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series, and during the game Anthony Edwards left the game due to a leg injury.
However, the former first overall pick has returned to the game.
The Timberwolves trail the series 2-1 after losing Games 2 and 3.
They won the first game of the series on the road, but then lost the second game on the road and their first at home.
In Game 3, they blew two different 20+ points leads, and the Grizzlies had one of the best comebacks of the season.
This season, the Grizzlies finished as the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Timberwolves were the seventh seed.
The Grizzlies made the NBA Playoffs last season, but lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz.
As for the Timberwolves, this is their first time in the playoffs since 2018.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.