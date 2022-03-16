Anthony Edwards' Status For Wednesday

Anthony Edwards' Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game
Anthony Edwards is listed as probable for Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening, and for the game one of their best players is on the injury report, but he will likely play.
2020 first overall pick Anthony Edwards is listed a probable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Timberwolves have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA as they are on a two-game winning streak, and have gone 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
They are currently 40-30 on the season in the 70 games that they have played, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
