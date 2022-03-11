Anthony Edwards' Status For Timberwolves-Magic Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Friday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable due to a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Timberwolves come into the night on a six-game winning streak, and have gone an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall.

They are the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 38-29 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Denver Nuggets have a two-game lead over them for the sixth seed in the conference.

