Anthony Edwards' Status For Trail Blazers-Timberwolves Game
Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.
2020 first overall pick Anthony Edwards has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and his status for Saturday night' game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Timberwolves come into the game as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and have a 35-29 record in the 64 games that they have played.
They have won three straight games, and are 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are the 11th seed in the west with a 25-37 record in 62 games.
