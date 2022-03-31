Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, and for the game Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.

As of 10:30 Eastern Time, the two-time MVP is listed as probable, and his status can be see in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA's official injury report.

Antetokounmpo is having an incredible season, and in his last game he exploded for 40 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, he led the Bucks to win the title, and this year they are currently 47-28 and the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball