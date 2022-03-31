Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Status For Bucks-Nets Game
As of 10:30 Eastern Time, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Thursday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Thursday, and for the game Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report.
As of 10:30 Eastern Time, the two-time MVP is listed as probable, and his status can be see in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Antetokounmpo is having an incredible season, and in his last game he exploded for 40 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last season, he led the Bucks to win the title, and this year they are currently 47-28 and the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.