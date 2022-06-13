Latest Injury Report: Robert Williams III Status For Game 5
As of 5:30 Eastern Time, Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are tied up at 2-2 heading into Monday night at the Chase Center.
The Boston Celtics have updated their injury report as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening.
Currently, Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable.
Williams III has been on the injury report with a knee issue for the entire series, but he has yet to actually miss a game.
While he is not a star like Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum, he is the team's leading shot blocker and an important part of their defense.
The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 in Boston at the TD Garden on Friday evening.
Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night, and whoever wins Game 5 will have a 3-2 lead.
