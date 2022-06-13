Skip to main content
Latest Injury Report: Robert Williams III Status For Game 5

As of 5:30 Eastern Time, Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are tied up at 2-2 heading into Monday night at the Chase Center.

The Boston Celtics have updated their injury report as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening.   

Currently, Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable.  

Williams III has been on the injury report with a knee issue for the entire series, but he has yet to actually miss a game.  

While he is not a star like Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum, he is the team's leading shot blocker and an important part of their defense. 

The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 in Boston at the TD Garden on Friday evening. 

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night, and whoever wins Game 5 will have a 3-2 lead. 

