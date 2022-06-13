Latest Injury Report: Robert Williams III Status For Game 5

The Boston Celtics have updated their injury report as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening.

Currently, Robert Williams III remains listed as questionable.

NBA's official injury report

Williams III has been on the injury report with a knee issue for the entire series, but he has yet to actually miss a game.

While he is not a star like Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum, he is the team's leading shot blocker and an important part of their defense.

The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 in Boston at the TD Garden on Friday evening.

Game 6 will be back in Boston on Thursday night, and whoever wins Game 5 will have a 3-2 lead.

