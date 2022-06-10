Latest Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics In Game 4 On Friday
As of 5:30 Eastern Time, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have updated their injury reports.
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
Steph Curry and Otto Porter Jr. both remain on the injury report, but they will both play in the game.
The Warriors trail the series 2-1, so they are in desperate need of a win to avoid falling into a 3-1 deficit.
Game 5 will be played back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Monday evening.
This is the sixth time that the Warriors have been to the Finals since in the last eight seasons, while the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2-1- season.
