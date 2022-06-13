Current Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics On Monday

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Robert Williams III, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. all remain listed as questionable for the contest.

Meanwhile, James Wiseman remains ruled out.

The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on the road at the TD Garden on Friday night.

Therefore, the winner of Monday's game will be just one win away from an NBA Championship.

