Current Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics On Monday
As of 5:30 Eastern Time, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have updated their injury reports for Monday's Game 5.
On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the two teams have updated their injury reports as of 5:30 Eastern Time.
Robert Williams III, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. all remain listed as questionable for the contest.
Meanwhile, James Wiseman remains ruled out.
The series is tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on the road at the TD Garden on Friday night.
Therefore, the winner of Monday's game will be just one win away from an NBA Championship.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.