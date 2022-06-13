Skip to main content
NBA Finals: Celtics Still Could Be Without A Starter For Game 5

As of 6:30 Eastern Time, Robert Williams III still remains on the injury report due to a knee injury. The Boston Celtics are tied up at 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening.

On Monday, the Boston Celtics are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. 

As of 6:30 Eastern Time, Robert Williams III is still on the injury report for the contest due to a knee issue.  

NBA's official injury report 

Williams III has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but he has yet to miss a game so far.  

He is the team's top shot blocker, so he is very important to the team's elite defense. 

The series is currently tied up at 2-2 going into the night. 

Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series. 

