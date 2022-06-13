NBA Finals: Celtics Still Could Be Without A Starter For Game 5
As of 6:30 Eastern Time, Robert Williams III still remains on the injury report due to a knee injury. The Boston Celtics are tied up at 2-2 with the Golden State Warriors heading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening.
On Monday, the Boston Celtics are in San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
As of 6:30 Eastern Time, Robert Williams III is still on the injury report for the contest due to a knee issue.
Williams III has been on the injury report for every game of the series, but he has yet to miss a game so far.
He is the team's top shot blocker, so he is very important to the team's elite defense.
The series is currently tied up at 2-2 going into the night.
Each team is 1-1 at home so far in the series.
