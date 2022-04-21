Luka Doncic's Latest Injury Status For Game 3

As of the latest injury report (5:30 Eastern Time), Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic remains questionable for Game 3 in Utah against the Jazz on Thursday evening.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday night in Salt Lake City.

For the game, the Mavs have listed Luka Doncic as questionable due to a calf strain, and as of 5:30 Eastern Time his status remains unchanged.

NBA's official injury report

Doncic missed the first two games (at home in Dallas) of the series, and each team has won one game .

Related stories on NBA basketball