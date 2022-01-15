Austin Rivers Status For Saturday
Austin Rivers is questionable for the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Colorado on Saturday night, and for the game they could be without one of their rotation players.
Austin Rivers is questionable due to an illness, and his status for the game can be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Rivers has played in 30 games this season, and is averaging 5.8 points per game.
The Nuggets come into the game with a 21-19 record in 40 games, and are currently the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They are one game higher up in the standings than the Lakers, who are 21-21 in 42 games.
The Nuggets are 10-7 in 17 games at home on the season, while the Lakers are 7-10 in 17 games on the road.
