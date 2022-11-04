Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Heat-Pacers Game

Skip to main content
Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers.
On Friday evening, the Miami Heat are in Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers, but they could be without 2020 All-Star Bam Adebayo. 

The former Kentucky star remains on the injury report listed as questionable (knee) as of 3:30 Eastern Time. 

NBA's official injury report 

Adebayo has played in every single game so far this season and is averaging 17.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

He is one of the best defenders in the entire NBA and has been a massive part of the Heat's recent success (they've made the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons). 

Surprisingly, the Heat have gotten off to a slow start to the year. 

They are just 4-5 in their first nine games, but they are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings earlier in the week. 

More than likely, they will turn it around and be at the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they were the first seed in the conference. 

As for the Pacers, they come into the game with a 3-5 record in their first eight games. 

The mediocre start is not bad considering they are expected to be at the bottom of the standings. 

Last season, they were the 13th seed in the east and are currently in rebuilding mode.

Over the last year, they have traded away veterans Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon and two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

