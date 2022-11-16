Skip to main content

Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Heat-Raptors Game

Bam Adebayo has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
On Wednesday evening, the Miami Heat will be in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors, but they will be without one of their most important players for the game. 

Bam Adebayo has been ruled out due to a left knee contusion. 

Via the Miami Heat's Twitter account: "#MIAvsTOR INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (left knee contusion) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the Raptors."

Adebayo is coming off a game where he had 30 points and ten rebounds on 50% shooting from the field (Monday's win over the Phoenix Suns), and is averaging 19.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest this season.

The Heat enter the night in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

They have started out the season slow, with a 7-7 record in their first 14 games, but appear to be playing a lot better as of late.

That being said, they beat the Charlotte Hornets in two of those games, and the Phoenix Suns were without Chris Paul.

Therefore, they still have a lot to prove in the new season.

The Raptors will be a good test because the game is on the road (and the Raptors are 8-7 in their first 15 games).

Winning without Adebayo will be challenging, but the Raptors also remain without their best player Pascal Siakam.

The Heat are 1-3 in the four games that they have played on the road, while the Raptors are a very impressive 5-1 in the six games that they have played in Canada. 

More on the Miami Heat can be read here 

