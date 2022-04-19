Bam Adebayo's Status For Game 2

Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable for Game 2 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on Tuesday evening.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Florida, but for the game they could be without one of their top players.

Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable due to a quad injury.

The Heat dominated Game 1 on Sunday afternoon, and they have a 1-0 lead in the series.

They will look to make it 2-0, before heading on the road to play two games in Atlanta on Friday and Sunday.

