Bam Adebayo's Status For Game 2

Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable for Game 2 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat on Tuesday evening.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday evening in Florida, but for the game they could be without one of their top players. 

Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable due to a quad injury.   

The Heat dominated Game 1 on Sunday afternoon, and they have a 1-0 lead in the series. 

They will look to make it 2-0, before heading on the road to play two games in Atlanta on Friday and Sunday. 

