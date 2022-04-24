Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Game 4
The Miami Heat are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Heat could be without one of their most important players.
Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable due to a quad injury, and his status has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time.
The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning the first two games at home (both wins by double-digits).
They then lost Game 3 in Atlanta on Friday evening, and Kyle Lowry also left that game with a leg injury and did not return.
Game 4 will be pivotal, because the series will either get tied up at 2-2, or the Heat can head home to Florida with a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
Last season, the Heat got swept in the first-round of the playoffs, while the Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Both teams lost at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, who ended up winning the NBA Championship.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.