Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Game 4

Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable for Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Georgia.

The Miami Heat are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the Heat could be without one of their most important players.

Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable due to a quad injury, and his status has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time.

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning the first two games at home (both wins by double-digits).

They then lost Game 3 in Atlanta on Friday evening, and Kyle Lowry also left that game with a leg injury and did not return.

Game 4 will be pivotal, because the series will either get tied up at 2-2, or the Heat can head home to Florida with a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Last season, the Heat got swept in the first-round of the playoffs, while the Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Both teams lost at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, who ended up winning the NBA Championship.

