Skip to main content

Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Game 4

Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable for Game 4 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in Georgia.

The Miami Heat are in Georgia to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday evening for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.        

For the game, the Heat could be without one of their most important players. 

Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable due to a quad injury, and his status has been updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time.   

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Heat have a 2-1 lead in the series after winning the first two games at home (both wins by double-digits).  

They then lost Game 3 in Atlanta on Friday evening, and Kyle Lowry also left that game with a leg injury and did not return.  

Game 4 will be pivotal, because the series will either get tied up at 2-2, or the Heat can head home to Florida with a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. 

Last season, the Heat got swept in the first-round of the playoffs, while the Hawks made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. 

Both teams lost at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, who ended up winning the NBA Championship.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here. 

More on the Atlanta Hawks can be read here.

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18106798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bam Adebayo's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17945421_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Ben Simmons Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_18144988_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Winning Game 4

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_11271726_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Russell Wilson At Warriors-Nuggets Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18107342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17966526_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Hawks Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18129937_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18130401_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17292736_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Alex Caruso's Injury Status In Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago