Bam Adebayo Speaks On Injury Status For Game 2

Bam Adebayo says that he will play in Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening in Florida.

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, star center Bam Adebayo is on the injury report as questionable, but he told reporters that he will play in the game.

The Heat crushed the Hawks on Sunday afternoon in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

They will look to take a 2-0 advantage before heading up to Atlanta for Games 2 and 3 on Friday and Sunday at State Farm Arena.

