Skip to main content

BREAKING: Bam Adebayo Speaks On Injury Status For Game 2

Bam Adebayo says that he will play in Game 2 between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening in Florida.

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.  

For the game, star center Bam Adebayo is on the injury report as questionable, but he told reporters that he will play in the game.   

The Heat crushed the Hawks on Sunday afternoon in Game 1 to take a 1-0 series lead. 

They will look to take a 2-0 advantage before heading up to Atlanta for Games 2 and 3 on Friday and Sunday at State Farm Arena.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18106798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bam Adebayo Speaks On Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_18108669_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Schedule, Results, Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew1 hour ago
USATSI_18101703_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves And Memphis Grizzlies Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Phoenix Suns And New Orleans Pelicans Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17733009_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted About The Warriros After Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17951520_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Jamal Murray's Tweet After The Nuggets Lost To The Warriors

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16839937_168388303_lowres
News

Zion Williamson's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18107335_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bam Adebayo's Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17481201
News

Klay Thompson's Hilarious Quote About Steph Curry After Game 2

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago