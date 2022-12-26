Bam Adebayo's Status For Timberwolves-Heat Game

Bam Adebayo is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.

On Monday night, the Miami Heat are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Florida.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Bam Adebayo has been ruled out due to an illness.

Underdog NBA: "Bam Adebayo (illness) listed out Monday."

Adebayo is currently averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest in 30 games.

The former Kentucky star is also shooting 53.2% from the field.

Last season, the Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but they have not gotten off to a good start to the 2022-23 season.

Through 33 games, they are 16-17, which has them as the ninth seed.

Over the last ten games, the Heat are 5-5, and they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

At home, they are 9-8 in 17 games hosted in Miami, Florida.

Currently, the Heat are 7.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

As for the Timberwolves, they are also 16-17, 5-5 in their last ten games, and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, they have gone 7-9 in 16 games away from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are the tenth seed in the Western Conference, and they are 5.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

On November 21, the two teams faced off in Minnesota, and the Timberwolves won the game 105-101.

Adebayo played 35 minutes and had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.