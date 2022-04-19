Bam Adebayo's Final Status For Game 2
Bam Adebayo will play and start on Tuesday in Game 2 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, and for the game they will have one of their best players in the starting lineup.
Bam Adebayo had been on the injury report with a quad injury, but he is in the lineup for the game.
The Heat have a 1-0 lead entering Tuesday after winning Game 1 in Florida on Sunday afternoon.
The following two games will be in Atlanta on Friday and Sunday.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.