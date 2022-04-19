Bam Adebayo's Final Status For Game 2

Bam Adebayo will play and start on Tuesday in Game 2 between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday evening for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, and for the game they will have one of their best players in the starting lineup.

Bam Adebayo had been on the injury report with a quad injury, but he is in the lineup for the game.

The Heat have a 1-0 lead entering Tuesday after winning Game 1 in Florida on Sunday afternoon.

The following two games will be in Atlanta on Friday and Sunday.

