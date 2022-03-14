Bucks Player Could Potentially Miss The Rest Of The Season

Update: DeAndre Bembry will miss the remainder of the season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks could be without DeAndre Bembry for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

The tweets from Wojnarowski can be seen embedded below, and his story on ESPN can be read here.

Wojnarowski wrote: "Milwaukee Bucks G/F DeAndre Bembry is feared to have suffered a season-ending right knee injury, sources tell ESPN. He’s getting an MRI today after leaving loss to Golden State on Saturday night needing help off the floor."

Bembry began his season with the Brooklyn Nets, but after being waived, he signed with the Bucks.

On the season he is averaging 5.1 points, 2.9 rebonds and 1.2 assists in 56 games played.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and this year they are currently the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-26 record.

