BREAKING: Ben Simmons Injury Status For Game 4

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 4 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics on Monday night in New York.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics on Monday night at Barclays Center in New York City for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

The Nets are in an 0-3 hole, and no team in the history of the NBA has never overcome such a deficit.

For the game, they have ruled out All-Star Ben Simmons.

The listing of Simmons being out comes as a surprise, because (according to the Athletic's Shams Charania) he had been expected to play in Game 4.

Charania's tweet said: "Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics. A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course."

The Nets lost Game 3 at home on Saturday evening, which was the difference between the series being 2-1 with another game at home and instead now being in the gruesome 0-3 hole.

Simmons was traded to the Nets in the deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season.

He has yet to play in a game during the 2021-22 NBA season for either the 76ers or the Nets.

