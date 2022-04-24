Skip to main content

BREAKING: Ben Simmons Injury Status For Game 4

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 4 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics on Monday night in New York.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics on Monday night at Barclays Center in New York City for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. 

The Nets are in an 0-3 hole, and no team in the history of the NBA has never overcome such a deficit.

For the game, they have ruled out All-Star Ben Simmons.  

The listing of Simmons being out comes as a surprise, because (according to the Athletic's Shams Charania) he had been expected to play in Game 4.  

Charania's tweet said: "Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics. A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course."

The Nets lost Game 3 at home on Saturday evening, which was the difference between the series being 2-1 with another game at home and instead now being in the gruesome 0-3 hole. 

Simmons was traded to the Nets in the deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season. 

He has yet to play in a game during the 2021-22 NBA season for either the 76ers or the Nets. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17945421_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Ben Simmons Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar33 seconds ago
USATSI_18144988_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After Winning Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_11271726_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Russell Wilson At Warriors-Nuggets Game 4

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_18107342_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_17966526_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat And Hawks Injury Reports For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18129937_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nuggets Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18130401_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17292736_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Alex Caruso's Injury Status In Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago