BREAKING: Ben Simmons Injury Status For Game 4
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics on Monday night at Barclays Center in New York City for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
The Nets are in an 0-3 hole, and no team in the history of the NBA has never overcome such a deficit.
For the game, they have ruled out All-Star Ben Simmons.
The listing of Simmons being out comes as a surprise, because (according to the Athletic's Shams Charania) he had been expected to play in Game 4.
Charania's tweet said: "Nets are listing Ben Simmons as OUT for Game 4 vs. Celtics. A surprise as Simmons had been expected to play Monday as long as rehab was on course."
The Nets lost Game 3 at home on Saturday evening, which was the difference between the series being 2-1 with another game at home and instead now being in the gruesome 0-3 hole.
Simmons was traded to the Nets in the deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season.
He has yet to play in a game during the 2021-22 NBA season for either the 76ers or the Nets.
