Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Celtics Game

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon, but they will still remain without their new three-time NBA All-Star.  

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.   

Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia last month.  

The 25-year-old has yet to play in a game this season, and General Manager Sean Marks gave an update on Simmons last week (see clip below from YES Network's Twitter account).  

The Nets come into Sunday as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-32 record. 

