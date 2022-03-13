Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Knicks Game

The Brooklyn Nets are going to be just a few miles down the road when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, Ben Simmons has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Alex Schiffer of The Athletic.

Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets last month, but has yet to make his debut for his new team.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-33 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games, but are currently in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

