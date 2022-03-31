Ben Simmons' Status For Bucks-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in New York at Barclays Center on Thursday evening.

For the game, Ben Simmons has been ruled out, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Simmons came over to the Nets in a trade last month from the Philadelphia 76ers, but has yet to make his debut for his new team.

The Nets come into the night with a 40-36 record in the 76 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

