Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Knicks-Nets Game

Ben Simmons is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons is on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (knee) listed questionable for Saturday."

The three-time NBA All-Star is in his first season playing with the Nets (he was traded to the franchise in the middle of last season).

So far, Simmons has been solid, with averages of 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest (he is also shooting 56.6% from the field).

The Nets got off to a terrible start to the 2022-23 NBA season but have been one of the best teams in the league over the last two months.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record in 48 games (5.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed).

On their home floor, the Nets have been good with a 13-8 record in 21 games hosted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

However, they are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

As for the Knicks, they are the seventh seed in the east with a 27-23 record in 50 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Knicks have been excellent, going 15-10 in the 25 games they have played outside of Manhattan.