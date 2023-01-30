Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Lakers-Nets Game

Ben Simmons is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center in New York.

However, they could be without one of their best players for the game, as Ben Simmons is on the injury report.

The three-time NBA All-Star missed Saturday's 122-115 victory over the New York Knicks and he is questionable for Monday's contest.

Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (knee) questionable for Monday."

Simmons is in his first season playing for the Nets and is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 37 games (he is also shooting 56.6% from the field).

The former first-overall pick has helped the Nets become one of the best teams in the league over the last few months.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-19 record in 49 games.

Over the last ten games, the Nets are only 4-6, but they are a solid 14-8 in the 22 games they have hosted at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Last year, Simmons missed the entire season, and the Nets were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

As for the Lakers, they are 23-27 in 50 games, which has them as the 13th seed in the Western Conference.

They are also 4-6 in their last ten games (and 10-15 in the 25 games they've played on the road).

In November, the Lakers hosted the Nets at home in Los Angeles, California, and won 116-103.