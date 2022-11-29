Ben Simmons' Injury Status In Magic-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic on Monday night at Barclays Center, and during the game, one of their best players got injured.

Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons has exited the game and will not return.

Nets: "Ben Simmons is out for the remainder of tonight’s game due to left knee soreness."

The injury comes at an unfortunate time as he has been playing his best basketball of the season over the last five games, so hopefully, it is nothing serious.

On the season, the former first-overall pick is averaging 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

He exits Monday having played 11 minutes and putting up four rebounds and three assists.

At one point, the former LSU star was one of the best defenders and playmakers in the NBA.

Before missing all of the 2021-22 season, he had made the NBA All-Star Game three times in a row and has never missed the postseason.

Over the offseason, he had back surgery, so it will likely still take some time before he returns to the player he once was.

As for the Nets, they have one of the most talented rosters in the league with Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

They are 10-11 in their first 21 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After a slow start to the year, they have played better over their last ten games (6-4).

Last season, they were swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.